England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.
Nine more men arrested for extorting PPV operators
Nine more men arrested for extorting PPV operators
Nine more men, who were allegedly extorting Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators, were arrested during targetted operations in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew, yesterday. This brings to 16, the total number of people arrested for alleged extortion.
Monday, October 23, 2023
Clement Reid
News
No comments
The St Elizabeth police have charged a 36 year old man for sexually assaulting a 10 year old child.
Head of the division, acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the man is the step father of the child.
He says the incidents date back to 2021.
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Dwight Fraser
Sports
No comments
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86.
In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.
Friday, October 20, 2023
Dwight Fraser
Sports
No comments
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has written to members of the Senior Women's National Team, who have, as a group, decided to reject the call up for the two upcoming games against Panama and Guatemala.