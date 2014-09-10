St Elizabeth police charge man for sexually assaulting step child
St Elizabeth police charge man for sexually assaulting step child

The St Elizabeth police have charged a 36 year old man for sexually assaulting a 10 year old child.

Head of the division, acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the man is the step father of the child.

He says the incidents date back to 2021.

9 arrested, six firearms seized across island at the weekend
9 arrested, six firearms seized across island at the weekend

At least six firearms were seized by the police across Jamaica, at the weekend.

Nine people were arrested in relation to the seizures.

CLA issues 160 licences in various categories
CLA issues 160 licences in various categories

The Cannabis Licensing Authority, (CLA) issued a total of 160 licences in various categories up to September this year.

Industry, Investment, and Commerce Minister, Senator Aubyn Hill made the disclosure while speaking during the three-day Canex Business Conference at the Montego-Bay Convention Centre

Three men fatally shot in alleged confrontation with police
Three men fatally shot in alleged confrontation with police

Three men were fatally shot in an alleged confrontation with the police in Rae Town, Kingston East, on Sunday morning.

The deceased have not yet been identified.

Four shot, two fatally in Priory St Ann
Four shot, two fatally in Priory St Ann

Four men were shot, two of them fatally, in the vicinity of the stoplight in Priory, St Ann on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as 42 year old Dwight Harrison a factory worker of River Head, in Moneague, and 38 year old Nicholas Dobson a labourer of Priory, both in St Ann.

MP Dunn urges parents to send children to church to return positive values
MP Dunn urges parents to send children to church to return positive values

St Mary South Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn, is urging parents to get back to the tradition of sending their children to church, to ensure a return to positive values.

Speaking at the launch of a free community wi-fi in Epsom, St. Mary recently, Dr. Dunn said many of the wrongs in the

England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86

England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

Transport Authority warns owners of PPVs to ensure their drivers abide by regulations
Transport Authority warns owners of PPVs to ensure their drivers abide by regulations

The Transport Authority is reminding owners of Public Passenger Vehicles (PPVs) that they must ensure the drivers they hire, abide by the regulations, including having badges.

St. Ann police seize more than 200 pounds of ganja
St. Ann police seize more than 200 pounds of ganja

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of over 200 pounds of compressed ganja, during a targeted operation in Belaire, Runaway Bay, St. Ann on Thursday (October 19).

Nine more men arrested for extorting PPV operators
Nine more men arrested for extorting PPV operators

Nine more men, who were allegedly extorting Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators, were arrested during targetted operations in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew, yesterday. This brings to 16, the total number of people arrested for alleged extortion.

St Elizabeth police charge man for sexually assaulting step child

Monday, October 23, 2023 Clement Reid News No comments
The St Elizabeth police have charged a 36 year old man for sexually assaulting a 10 year old child. Head of the division, acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto says the man is the step father of the child. He says the incidents date back to 2021.
9 arrested, six firearms seized across island at the weekend

Monday, October 23, 2023 Donique Weston News No comments
At least six firearms were seized by the police across Jamaica, at the weekend. Nine people were arrested in relation to the seizures.
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Dwight Fraser Sports No comments
England Football Legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at aged 86. In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.
JFF suspends Reggae Girls…. in the latest twist to the ongoing saga!

Friday, October 20, 2023 Dwight Fraser Sports
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has written to members of the Senior Women's National Team, who have, as a group, decided to reject the call up for the two upcoming games against Panama and Guatemala.
PopCaan sparks chatter with cryptic video

Saturday, October 14, 2023 K'Shema Francis-Pitt Entertainment
Dancehall star PopCaan has sparked online chatter after sharing a cryptic video in his Instagram story posing next to a vehicle with New York City plates.
Julian Marley inspired by his dad's humility

Saturday, October 14, 2023 K'Shema Francis-Pitt Entertainment
Julian 'Juju' Marley, the son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, says he understood the importance of humility by observing his father.
